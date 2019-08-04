Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 768,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $151.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.19. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

