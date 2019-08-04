Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.08. 2,803,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

