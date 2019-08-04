QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $777,647.00 and approximately $60,402.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00252299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.01379918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00109807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

