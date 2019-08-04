QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie set a $90.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.93.

QCOM stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $71.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,648,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,079,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $1,844,826.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,334,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 42,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

