Quantis Network Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $12,105.00 and approximately $1,176.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00252300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.01377229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00109464 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

