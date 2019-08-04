Quantstamp Hits Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $132,608.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and DDEX. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00252068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.01379331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00109408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kucoin, DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

