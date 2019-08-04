Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of QDEL traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 157,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.61 million. Quidel had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $55,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 21,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $1,258,968.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,676,287.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,752 shares of company stock worth $5,277,549. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 74.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

