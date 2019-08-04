QUINADS Achieves Market Capitalization of $37,780.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, QUINADS has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $37,780.00 and $25,764.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00402258 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00073869 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006998 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.