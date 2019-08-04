Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RARX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.73.

RARX traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 745,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,472. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.23. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 20.10, a current ratio of 20.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $350,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $282,045.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,592.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,452 shares of company stock valued at $970,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 595,328 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 330,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

