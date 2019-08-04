RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) and Independence Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:IRT) Head-To-Head Comparison

RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RAIT Financial Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Realty Trust 0 5 1 0 2.17

Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $10.69, indicating a potential downside of 16.04%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than RAIT Financial Trust.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. RAIT Financial Trust does not pay a dividend. Independence Realty Trust pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.02 -$123.46 million N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust $190.71 million 6.00 $26.29 million $0.74 17.20

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Profitability

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAIT Financial Trust -236.67% -114.49% -10.53% Independence Realty Trust 18.42% 5.88% 2.21%

Volatility & Risk

RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 4.42, meaning that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats RAIT Financial Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

