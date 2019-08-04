Rate3 Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $152,195.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinrail, Bibox and ABCC. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $152,195.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $590.94 or 0.05462713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043067 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001036 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, BitForex, Coinrail, IDEX, DEx.top, Ethfinex, Hotbit, FCoin, Bibox and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

