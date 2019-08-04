Raymond James Increases Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $19.50

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. 1,528,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,140. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,725 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $422,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $81,045.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $468,909. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 656.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 37.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

