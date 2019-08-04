Raymond James Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $172.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DXCM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DexCom from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised DexCom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised DexCom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.71.

DXCM stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.70 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 7,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $978,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $46,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $8,207,313 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after acquiring an additional 152,781 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

