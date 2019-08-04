Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

RYAM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 1,149,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,347. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.66). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,578,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after acquiring an additional 593,033 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

