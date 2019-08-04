Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,168,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after acquiring an additional 267,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.27. 1,266,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.17. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

