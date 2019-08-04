RealChain (RCT) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $276,797.00 and $96,917.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.82 or 0.05248311 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00040803 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001153 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,000,891 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

