Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diageo stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,671. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $176.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

