Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,242,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,247,000 after buying an additional 1,989,170 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 69,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,448,000 after buying an additional 797,737 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,418.4% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 765,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,346,000 after buying an additional 714,697 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,319,000 after buying an additional 505,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,592,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.00. 1,430,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

