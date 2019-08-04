Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 2,409 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,254.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $3,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 473,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,919,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,536,330. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.18. 620,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,300. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.