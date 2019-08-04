Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. 17,926,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,484,314. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.