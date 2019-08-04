Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 186 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.63. 631,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

