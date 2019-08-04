Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,305,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

