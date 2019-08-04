Regional Express (ASX:REX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Regional Express Holdings Ltd (ASX:REX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.43. Regional Express shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 12,849 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $159.72 million and a PE ratio of 8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Regional Express (ASX:REX)

Regional Express Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the air transportation of passengers and freight in Australia. The company operates through Regular Public Transport and Charter segments. It provides defense and government related aviation support services; aero-medical services for ambulance Victoria; fly in/fly out charter services; express freight services; and air tours charter services.

