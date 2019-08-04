Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RM has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Regional Management alerts:

RM traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 45,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,234. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 51.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $288.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 62,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 68,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,517.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 316,748 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 231,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 75,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.