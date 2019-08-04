Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.60.

Shares of RGA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.38. 196,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,365. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $127.84 and a twelve month high of $163.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.43.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

In related news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $542,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,806.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

