Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.60.

NYSE RGA opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.43. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $127.84 and a one year high of $163.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In related news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $542,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,667 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 31.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

