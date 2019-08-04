Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,039,000 after acquiring an additional 775,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,640,000 after acquiring an additional 788,247 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,334,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,975,000 after acquiring an additional 299,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $116.44. 12,265,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76. The stock has a market cap of $292.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,116,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,476,375 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

