Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 464,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,415. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 182.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.50%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 15,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $49,465.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 26,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $87,987.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 16.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

