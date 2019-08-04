Reserve Rights One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.08 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $11.78 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00251187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.01372785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00109103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,947,045,188 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

