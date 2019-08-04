Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of RFP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 548,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,955. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $523.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $97,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer C. Dolan bought 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $25,783.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,701.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,608,000 after purchasing an additional 493,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 484,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RFP. TD Securities cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

