Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Insider Sells $49,875.00 in Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. Retrophin Inc has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.41). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTRX shares. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Retrophin from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.