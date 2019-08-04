Rialto Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,895.00 (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Rialto has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rialto has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rialto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rialto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00244743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.01349258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00106685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Rialto Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai.

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rialto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rialto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.