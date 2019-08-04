Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.55

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and traded as high as $41.92. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 926 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $448.86 million and a PE ratio of 20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.50.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

