Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of RAD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 1,070,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,443,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 281,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 118,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,436,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,154,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 868,486 shares in the last quarter.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.