RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $121.01 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,320 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $121,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $135.36. 70,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.74. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $104.43 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.