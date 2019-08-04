RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $16.52 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,916 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 132.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 180,769 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.