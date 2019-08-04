Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 11,019 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.16.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.25. 1,307,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,109. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.