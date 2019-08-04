Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 136,271 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,017 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,271 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $19,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 89.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108,999 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,515,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $613,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,365 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $196,232,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $79,086,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 734.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 6,214,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

