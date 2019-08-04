Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 972.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.77.

MTB traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,849. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $278,509.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,435.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $299,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,939 shares of company stock worth $652,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

