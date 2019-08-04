Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.81 Million Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.23% of WEX worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 859,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,204,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,279,000 after acquiring an additional 152,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.56. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.49 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.85.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,510,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,960,178 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

