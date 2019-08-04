Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 14,772 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,882,000 after buying an additional 1,550,529 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19,589.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,506,000 after buying an additional 1,079,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,192,000 after buying an additional 703,219 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,893,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,873,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,389,000 after buying an additional 414,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $145.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $133.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

