Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,240 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 865.9% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $118,112.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,873,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,573 shares of company stock worth $2,488,757 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.48.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $86.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

