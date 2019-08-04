Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 219,043 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219,043 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.37% of Nordstrom worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 58.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $156,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

