Robert W. Baird Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $186.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DexCom from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.71.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.11 on Thursday, reaching $144.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.70 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $46,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $309,576.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,313. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,010,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of DexCom by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

