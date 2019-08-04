Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,793 shares of company stock worth $67,585,618 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,284,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,766,467. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.36. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.