Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 103.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 47.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock opened at $356.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.10.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at $77,644,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock worth $17,659,170. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

