RPC (NYSE:RES) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an underperform rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of RPC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Shares of RES traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,401,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.05. RPC has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.53.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. RPC had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,158,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

