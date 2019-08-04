RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RYB Education from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of RYB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 8,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.13 million, a P/E ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.68. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). RYB Education had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of RYB Education by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 188,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in RYB Education during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in RYB Education during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in RYB Education during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RYB Education during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

