Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RYI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 124,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,546. The firm has a market cap of $308.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.87. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, insider Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,664.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

