Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $614.50. Safestore shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 122,592 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Safestore to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 634.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

