Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $614.50. Safestore shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 122,592 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Safestore to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 634.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.
Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
